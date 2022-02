MECCA, Ohio (WKBN) – A popular bar and grill in Mecca caught fire this morning.

Firefighters were called to the Lake Tavern on state Route 46 just before 8 a.m.

Smoke and flames can be seen shooting out of the building.

Crews are blocking the road in the area.

Several fire departments are on the scene.

WKBN is heading to the scene to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.