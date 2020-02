Workers say the restaurant will be open for normal business at 4 p.m.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters were called to Michael Alberini’s Restaurant, where smoke was seen coming from the roof.

It happened at the restaurant on Boardman-Poland Road around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

There was no fire; but an issue in the HVAC system caused the smoke, according to Boardman’s fire chief.

