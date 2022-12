YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are at the scene of a fire on Youngstown’s South Side.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the house in the 200 block of Hunter Ave.

Firefighters were called there just after 6 a.m.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the fire or whether anyone was inside.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.