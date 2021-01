Crews were called about 12:25 p.m. to 1237 Wilson Ave.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a vacant East Side home.

Crews were called about 12:25 p.m. to 1237 Wilson Ave. and found heavy smoke coming from the upstairs when they got there.

So far, there are no injuries.