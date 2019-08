It happened in the 500 block of John Street

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters were called to a fire at a house in Niles.

It happened in the 500 block of John Street around 11 a.m. Saturday.

The house is gutted on the inside.

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire, and no injuries were reported.

A fire investigator is looking into it to determine the cause.