An antique farm tractor and other personal items were saved

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters were called out to a fire at a garage in Vienna on Saturday morning.

It looks to have started in the ceiling/attic and is possibly electrical in nature

An antique farm tractor and other personal items were saved.

There were no injuries reported.

The primary fire damage was in the ceiling and attic, though it looked like the fire may have been smoldering awhile before someone saw the smoke.

More stories from WKBN.com: