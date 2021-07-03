Firefighters called out for house fire in Lowellville

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters were called out for a house on fire in Lowellville Saturday.

Crews responded to the the 400 block of 2nd St around 8:30 p.m.

The fire damaged the right side and back of the house. At least three different fire departments were on scene.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire, if the home was occupied and if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story.