Investigators said it looks like the lighter started a fire in the drawer of a kitchen island

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters in Girard were able to quickly knock out a fire in a home kitchen Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. on Chippewa Court.

Firefighters said it looks like a gas grill lighter near the stove accidentally started the fire in the drawer of an island.

They estimated damage to cost anywhere from $10,000 to $15,000, though it was contained to the kitchen.

The family had working smoke detectors and everyone got out safely.