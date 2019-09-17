2 escape house fire in Sharon

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Two people escaped a house fire early Tuesday morning in Sharon.

Crews were called around 3:22 a.m. to a house on the 300 block of 4th Ave., near Brooklyn Street.

The homeowner said he was asleep on the couch when his cousin woke him up and said the house was on fire.

Both people made it out of the house safely.

The homeowner said he thinks the fire started on the back porch. Both the first and second stories of the house were damaged, mostly in the rear of the house.

The house is not inhabitable. The Red Cross was called in to help.

A neighbor near the scene said flames could be seen shooting from the back of the house.