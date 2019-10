No injuries were reported

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A fire left one vacant house in ruins early Saturday morning.

The house is on Dearborn Street near Gypsy Lane in Youngstown.

When our news crew arrived at the scene, they saw heavy, black smoke and flames filling the air.

Firefighters said the house was vacant, so no one was inside or got hurt.

The house was completely destroyed.

Fire officials are currently investigating the cause.