LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters in Trumbull County have been busy the past 24 hours, battling three house fires, all displacing families.

Monday morning, they are back to work, putting out a trailer fire. The call came in around 3 am. Multiple crews are on scene at the 1100 block of Churchill Hubbard Road.

The trailer is destroyed. Flames ended up causing damage on the trailer next door.

As of 3:30 a.m., no injuries were reported. Police tell us that the residents that live in the trailer were not home at the time.

Neighbors were the ones who called 911.

The road is closed in that area.

No cause has been determined but is under investigation.