SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Black smoke can be seen for miles away after a fire in Springfield Township.

Firefighters were called to the 6100 block of Metz Rd. around 4:15 p.m. Neighboring fire departments are assisting.

Smoke can be seen in the distance from our weather camera at the Lake Club in Poland.

Metz Road is closed while firefighters are on the scene. FirstEnergy is also on hand.

The fire appears to have damaged the garage and roof area of the home.

WKBN is working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.