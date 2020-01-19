Firefighters battle Perkins fire in Warren

After an investigation, firefighters located the fire in the roof line of the restaurant

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters battled a fire in the Perkins on Elm Road in Warren Saturday evening.

Multiple fire departments were on scene, including Howland, Mecca, Champion and Bazetta Twp.

When firefighters arrived, there was no fire showing, but smoke could be seen from one side of the building.

Customers were evacuated and there were no worries about life-safety issues, so the firefighters could start fighting the fire upon arrival.

After an investigation, firefighters located the fire in the roof line of the restaurant.

It was a confined fire and difficult to get to, according to Bazetta Twp. Fire Chief Dennis Lewis.

The exact cause of the fire has not been determined.

The damages are estimated to be around $30,000.

The last time there was a fire at this Perkins was in 1990, when the building was completely lost.