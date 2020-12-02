Dogs, cats killed in house fire on Youngstown’s south side

A woman who lived there said they lost everything, including everything they had for the baby they're expecting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Firefighters battled a blaze at a 220 Pasadena Ave. home on Youngstown’s south side Wednesday.

The fire killed 11 dogs and 15 cats, investigators said.

The home appears to be a total loss, but the people inside got out safely.

Investigators said propane heaters that were being used in place of a broken furnace started the fire.

Firefighters let the house burn. There were too many things inside that they can’t get around to fight the fire. The home was already damaged beyond repair when that decision was made.

A woman who lived in the home, Amber Carswell, is 13 weeks pregnant with her first child — a girl.

Carswell lived there with her mother but was staying at her in-laws’ down the road when the fire broke out. She said her mother was screaming that the house was on fire.

Her mother had gone to the store and when she came back, the fire was already very intense.

Carswell is asking for help. She and her husband lost everything, including most of their clothing and all of the things they’d saved for the baby.

“Everything we own was in that house,” she said. “My late stepfather’s belongings that we had left, anything that we had left of my nana’s is gone. If anyone could please help us get some things together, we would greatly appreciate it.”

She was so stunned, she didn’t have any information on how people could go about helping them.