Firefighters battle house fire in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown fire department battled a house fire Sunday night.

It happened a little before 8 p.m. Sunday night on West Laclede Ave. in Youngstown.

The house is believed to have been vacant, Captain Terry Stevens said.

Flames were visible when firefighters arrived, though they weren’t big.

The fire was in the front of the house. It is unknown what floor the fire started, according to Captain Stevens.

He did not confirm if there was a house fire a few days ago at the same house, but there appeared to be similar damage in the back of the house.

The fire is contained and is still under investigation.