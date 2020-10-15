Firefighters battle house fire in Sharon

It happened on the 1200 block of Plum Street just after noon

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Firefighters battled a house fire in Sharon Thursday afternoon.

According to officials on scene, the fire was caused by an accident. Firefighters arrived to smoke on the back porch due to the fire in the back of the house.

Officials say that there is very minimal damage inside the house and everyone was okay.

Two people live in the house, but only one was home at the time and got out safely.

