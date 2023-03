St. Clair Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters were called to a house fire in St. Clair Township Wednesday morning.

Firefighters from Calcutta, Glenmoor, and East Liverpool Township were called to Carroll Road around 4:15 a.m.

Crews said that no one was found in the house and they said that no one lives there.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. The fire is under investigation.