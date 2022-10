CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- A fire broke out at a vacant steel mill in Champion Township Monday night.

The Champion Township Fire Department announced on Facebook that it happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Warren Steel Holdings on Mahoning Avenue.

It said they found several small fires inside. The building hasn’t been used in years. It’s not the first flames here either.

There was a big fire there previously in August 2021.

Crews are still investigating the fire from Monday.