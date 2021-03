Crews were called about 7:45 a.m. and found a fire on the second floor

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown firefighters are battling a fire at a vacant 419 Sherwood Ave. home.

Crews were called about 7:45 a.m. and found a fire on the second floor.

No one is injured. The house was recently sold, a supervisor at the scene said.