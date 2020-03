It happened Saturday morning a house on fire on Midland Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown crews were called to battle this fire on the city’s west side.

The call came in at 4:12 a.m. Saturday of a house on fire on Midland Avenue.

Officials said no one was inside, and no injuries were reported. They were trying to get in touch with the homeowner on Saturday morning.

The cause is under investigation.