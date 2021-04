It happened at Eckstrom Mobile Home Park

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters were sent to a fire at a vacant trailer in Hempfield Township on Friday afternoon.

It happened at Eckstrom Mobile Home Park, about two miles east of Greenville.

The trailer was being remodeled.

Firefighters weren’t sure of the cause of the fire but are thinking it may be electrical in nature.