LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple crews from around Columbiana County were working to contain a house fire early Thursday morning.

Shortly before 3 a.m., fire broke out in the chimney of a home along the 6600 block of Lusk-Lock Road in the Lisbon area.

It took firefighters nearly 30 minutes to put out the flames. The fire was contained to the first floor.

There is no word yet if anyone was in the home at the time.

