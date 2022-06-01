BRACEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters from multiple departments were called to a house fire in Braceville on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. at 446 State Route 534, according to Trumbull County Dispatch.

Firefighters from Braceville, Southington, Windham, Newton Falls, Warren Township, Lordstown, Champion, Milton, Farmington, Paris and Mesopotamia all responded to the scene.

Flames could be seen shooting from the roof.

A firefighter at the scene said the temperature was making it hard for crews fighting the fire.

