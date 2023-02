YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Firefighters are working to put out a blaze at a vacant home in Youngstown.

It’s on the 300 block of Cleveland Street. Crews arrived about 10:20 a.m. and found smoke coming from the second floor.

A fire department spokesman said the fire started on the first floor and worked its way to the second floor before crews arrived.

The spokesman said neighbors told him the home is often used as a place for drug users to take drugs