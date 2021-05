MECCA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews were called to a barn fire in Mecca on Saturday morning.

It happened at the Mecca Barn, in the 6400 block of state Route 46.

The barn is used as an event hall.

The road is currently blocked in the area, and several fire trucks are at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

We have a reporter on the scene, working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.