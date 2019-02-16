Firefighter treated for smoke inhalation after Boardman house fire Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - A Boardman firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation, and two people were taken to the hospital following a house fire.

It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday at a home on Shields Road.

Crews rescued three people from inside, and two were taken to the hospital for what was reported as minor injuries. They have since been released from the hospital.

The firefighter who was treated for smoke inhalation was also released from the hospital and is doing OK.

Firefighter Jim Hoover said the thick, black smoke made fighting the fire difficult.

"Coverings, stuff that furniture is made out of, a lot of it is petroleum-based, so you're going to get thick, black smoke. Taje a couple whiffs of that, and you're done," he said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.