Firefighter training to be held at Youngstown Fire Department

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Training for firefighters will take place at the Youngstown Fire Department in April and May.

The State of Ohio Firefighter Training Academy runs April 1 through May 20. Classes are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The cost of the course is $1,050 per participant.

The course will certify you in firefighting to be able to apply to any fire department, paid or volunteer. It is not a job opportunity, just training.

Registration for the program is due by March 15.

For more information and to register, call 330-747-7403.

The Ron Russo Foundation has a one-time scholarship for one person to attend training. Ask for details when you call to register.