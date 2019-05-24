Firefighter suffers broken leg battling fire in New Castle

A firefighter in New Castle suffered a broken leg battling a house fire Friday.

Crews were called just after 12:30 a.m. to the house on East Clayton Street, near Industrial Street.

No one was home at the time.

The flames started on the back porch and quickly spread up the backside of the home to the second floor.

A firefighter/EMT fell as he was coming down a flight of stairs inside the house and injured his leg.

The New Castle Police Department posted on its Facebook page that the firefighter, Shawn Johnson, was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital for surgery. According to police, he had had multiple fractures.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.