YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One Youngstown firefighter has minor injuries after a fire that happened on Cleveland Street shortly before 3 a.m.

When the First News crew arrived at the scene, they saw smoke coming from the back of the occupied home but no flames.

Nobody was found inside as of around 3:30 a.m. but searches will continue in the daylight, according to YFD Battalion Chief John Lightly.

Crews were able to stop the blaze before it spread to another building.

We are told damages are minor.

The source of the fire is not yet known.