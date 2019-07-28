WATCH: Firefighters battle flames at Canfield plaza

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Several fire departments were called to a structure fire Sunday around noon at a Canfield plaza.

The blaze spread to several businesses. The plaza is home to Sunkiss Tanning Center, Maroun’s Motors, Hair Hut and Toula’s Bridal.

Damage to the businesses has not been confirmed.

The fire has been put out.

Firefighters from Beaver, Western Reserve, Poland, Canfield, Boardman, Austintown and Green Township were called to battle the fire.

The plaza is located on Boardman-Canfield Road between Summit and Westford Drives.

Viewers have reported heavy traffic throughout the area. There is only one lane open going eastbound of Boardman-Canfield Road. No roads are closed at this time.

