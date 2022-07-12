YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There has been a 6% increase in the number of gun-related injuries showing up at Mercy Health Youngstown from January to February.

They are called “penetrating trauma cases” and can be intentional or unintentional.

According to the health care system, 4.6 million children live in homes with access to unlocked or unsupervised guns, and 75% of kids know where a gun is stored in their homes.

Amanda Lencyk, trauma injury prevention and outreach coordinator at Mercy Health, said 95% of all traumatic injuries that come through the emergency department are considered preventable.

“It’s imperative that we take the necessary precautions to help avoid serious injury to ourselves and others, especially when it comes to firearms,” Lencyk said.

“When it comes to firearm safety, there are simple steps gun owners can take that could make the difference in preventing an avoidable tragedy,” she said.

Safety tips include:

Unloading, locking and securely storing your firearm, as well as keeping your firearms and ammunition stored separately

Having regular conversations with your children about firearms. Kids are often naturally curious about guns and having open conversations with them can remove the mystery, help them understand the dangers and learn how they can keep themselves safe. This is important for families whether they have firearms in the home or not.

Asking other parents if they have firearms in the home before you send your child over for a play date. This can allow you to ask additional questions about safety and make informed decisions as to whether the environment is safe for your child.

If someone in your home is suffering from a mental health crisis, consider removing any firearms from your home.

In an emergency, it’s important to be prepared. Call 911, find the bleeding injury, and apply pressure to decrease blood flow.

St. Elizabeth Youngstown is the area’s only Level I Trauma Center between Cleveland and Pittsburgh and is typically the hospital where most gunshot victims locally are treated.