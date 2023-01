NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A home on Wilson Avenue in Niles caught fire just after midnight Sunday. Neighbors said they saw smoke coming from the second story of the house.

Niles firefighters were there for over two hours but were able to get the fire under control quickly.

The cause of the blaze is undetermined and the State Fire Marshal is investigating.

None of the residents were home at the time, but firefighters did rescue a dog who was trapped inside.

The dog is expected to be okay.