WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren Fire Department’s Fire Investigation Unit is working to figure out how two cars caught fire early Saturday morning.

The fire happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Montgomery Avenue Northwest in Warren.

When firefighters arrived, two cars parked in a driveway were on fire, which had extended to a nearby garage.

“Anytime you have a fire like that, it would be considered suspicious until ruled otherwise,” says Warren fire Chief Ken Nussle.

Both cars were destroyed by the fire.

Nussle says it also caused about $5,000 to $8,000 in damages to the garage.