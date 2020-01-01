Fire tears through house in Girard

Several crews are trying to control a fire at a house in Girard.

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Several crews are on the scene of a house fire in Girard on New Year’s Day.

Flames broke out just after 9 a.m. at a house on the 1000 block of Beechwood Drive.

Smoke and flames were seen from miles away as fire tore through the roof of the house. Firefighters say the home is a complete loss.

A relative of the family says everyone in the home, including the dogs, made it out of the home safely.

