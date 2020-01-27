Fire Station 12 in Youngstown temporarily closes for structural repairs

The station's firetruck will be moved to Station 1, along with its firefighters

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s Fire Station 12 on McGuffey Road is temporarily closed.

Mayor Tito Brown said the immediate closure is for safety reasons.

According to Fire Chief Barry Finley, the station’s floor is unstable and should have been inspected and fixed years ago.

“The recent exposure of additional rebar and the falling of additional cement from the underside of the station floor may be placing the men and women of Station 12 at serious risk,” Finley said.

The closure is expected to take 45-60 days.

Firefighter Union President Charlie Smith said he agrees with Finley’s decision to temporarily close the station.