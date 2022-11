LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are headed to the scene of a local deli.

Firefighters are fighting a fire at Kravitz Deli on the 3000 block of Belmont Avenue, according to Trumbull County Dispatch.

Crews just arrived on scene around 6:45 a.m.

Kravitz Deli just got new owners earlier this year in April. The deli opened in 1939 and moved to Liberty in 1970.

