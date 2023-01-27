(WKBN) – The Alzheimer’s Association is reminding people of fire safety if they care for someone with the disease.

Often, people with Alzheimer’s forget they left a stove on or candles lit.

Youngstown Fire Battalion Chief Chad Manchester says there are a few things people can do for safety, like buying shutoff valves for stoves or having space heaters with automatic shut-offs.

He also says it’s important to have a plan in case of a fire.

“Sometimes they have issues with mobility, getting up and down steps. If that is one of the issues, you do not want them sleeping on the second floor where they have no options to get out at that point,” Manchester said.

He says it’s also important to let neighbors know someone with Alzheimer’s is living in the home in case of an emergency.