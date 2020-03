Fire crews had a difficult time fighting the blaze because of the location

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – A fire destroyed a home in New Wilmington late Monday night.

The Fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. along the 300 block of Hutchinson Lane.

Fire crews had a difficult time fighting the blaze because of the location.

No word on a cause or if anyone was home at the time.

We are working to get word from the fire chief for more details.