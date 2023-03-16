LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters responded to a small fire in the Columbiana County Jail Thursday morning.

WKBN was notified about the issue when an inmate from the jail contacted us and let us know that the fire occurred.

Lisbon Volunteer Fire Chief Mark Hall confirmed that the fire was caused by paper products.

Hall said the fire was put out when firefighters arrived and that it did not have to be extinguished by them.

Hall said heavier smoke was vented out and that inmates were in the process of evacuation when crews were there. The chief said that inmates in only one pod were evacuated.

The fire is under investigation.