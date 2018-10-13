Fire Prevention Week activities encourage community to stay safe

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) - Community members gathered at the Girard Fire Department on Saturday to learn about safety practices and fire prevention.

The activities were a part of Fire Prevention Week, something that many fire departments in the area participated in through open houses.

The open house in Girard allowed visitors to try on uniforms, tour the trucks and participate in drawings for safety items such as smoke alarms.

Brian Pearson, a Girard firefighter paramedic, said it's important to know your local officers and firefighters.

"That way, if anybody needs anything, we can reach out, you know. It works both ways, so I think getting to know people on a first name basis is important," Pearson said.

Although Fire Prevention Week is over, the department encourages the public to always reach out if they have questions.