CLEVELAND (WJW) — While many Northeast Ohioans are still digging themselves out of up to 2 feet of snow that fell in some areas after the recent winter storm, local fire officials are reminding homeowners to clear off more than just their driveways.

The Solon Fire Department posted a reminder on Facebook to take a moment to clear the snow covering any vents coming from the side or back of your house. If they are blocked, dangerous levels of CO could build up in your home.

The Mentor Fire Department adds in their Facebook reminder to test the CO detector in your home, while also clearing snow away from exterior vents for your furnace, clothes dryer, and hot water tank.