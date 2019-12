The victim was found in an upstairs bedroom, Wright said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fire officials have identified the cause of a fatal fire on Youngstown’s south side Friday night.

Captain Kurt Wright of the city fire department said chicken was left unattended in the oven of a Winona Drive home, causing the fire that led to the death of an elderly woman who lived there.

The victim was found in an upstairs bedroom, Wright said.

The home sustained heavy damage.

The victim’s name is expected to be released by the Mahoning County Coroners Office.