NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The city fire marshal in New Castle will be in New Castle Wednesday to determine what caused a business to catch fire.

Crews were called just before 1:30 a.m. to a business police identified as East Coast Paving on West State Street. A sign at the business said Whiting Construction.

The fire caused some damage to the inside of the business, and crews worked to vent the building of all the smoke.

No one was in the building when the fire broke out.