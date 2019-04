Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) - The Pennsylvania State Fire Marshal was called in to help determine a cause in a duplex fire Wednesday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the 300 block of Ormond Street.

The fire started on the second floor of the duplex.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was called to help a person who lived in the home.