HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators believe a fire in Hubbard on Sunday was intentionally set.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office placed a Blue Ribbon Arson Committee sign Monday on the front lawn of the home on Hubbard-Masury Road.
Firefighters say the fire started in a camper but spread to the home. They believe the home was vacant, and the camper was owned by someone else who was storing it behind the house.
A passerby spotted the fire and called 911.
Caller: “I was just driving down the road and there’s smoke pouring out of this trailer in somebody’s backyard and nobody is home.”
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the identification of those responsible for the fire. Tips can be called into the Fire & Explosion Investigations Bureau at 800-589-2728.