YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local fire departments are reminding people to plow around fire hydrants on their properties.

Fire hydrants need to be seen and easily accessible in case of a fire emergency. If firefighters do not have access to a water source, it can become very difficult for crews to do their jobs.

Youngstown Fire Station 1 Battalion Chief David Cook said, “Once we start using the truck, we need a continuous water supply, and we get it from that hydrant. Without the hydrant, we don’t have water supply.”

Cook said if you do have a hydrant on your property, to shovel around the base to save crews time if they need to use it. Also, keep sidewalks clear to prevent slipping and falling.

With the snowstorm coming, remember how to safely use space heaters by not plugging it into an extension cord or leaving it unattended.

