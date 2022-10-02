HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A family is left without a place to live after a fire Saturday morning in Columbiana County.

It happened at 9:53 a.m. on Mechanicstown Road, according to the Hanoverton Fire Association.

Junior Harr, vice president of the association, said a friend of the residents called after driving by and seeing smoke coming from the windows of the double-wide trailer.

The Hanover Township Volunteer Fire Department responded, as well as the Winona, Franklin Township, Lisbon and Minerva fire departments.

Harr said crews were on the scene for about two hours. The fire appears to have started in the living room, though the cause of the fire is still under investigation. It caused pretty extensive damage to the inside of the home, which Harr said is unlivable at this time.

The residents weren’t home at the time of the fire. There were two dogs inside, which crews were able to rescue.

Courtesy: Hanover Township Volunteer Fire Department