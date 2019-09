Crews were called about 9:30 a.m. Friday to a house in the 500 block of E. Dewey Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – People living in a house on Youngstown’s south side were forced from their home after a fire broke out.

Firefighters say the fire was mostly contained to the basement.

No injuries were reported.