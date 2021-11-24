Fire forces neighbors from 4-plex in Lowellville

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Several Lowellville families may have to spend at least part of their holiday weekend away from their homes after a fire Wednesday.

It happened at a four-plex apartment building on Pine Hollow Drive.

When crews arrived, smoke was coming out from underneath the eaves of the roof. Firefighters say the flames were contained to the kitchen area of one of the apartments, but all four units sustained heavy smoke damage.

“We’re gonna be contacting Red Cross to see if they can come in and help these families out, but it’s looking like they are going to be displaced for the time being. Hopefully, it’s not long. Hopefully, it’s just a night or two,” said Lt. Dave Harris.

Everyone living there made it out of the building before crews arrived, but a dog was rescued from one of the units.

At this point, investigators have not determined a cause.