Firefighters were called just after midnight to a house in Slippery Rock Twp.

SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A fire in Slippery Rock Township Thursday left the homeowner without a place to live.

Crews were called about 12:15 a.m. to a house in the 3000 block of County Line Road.

Crews worked for several hours to control the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The majority of the damage was contained to the inside of the house.